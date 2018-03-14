'Hoax' Call Leads to False Report of Gunman on Northwestern University's Campus

Authorities say a “hoax” call to authorities was behind a false report of a gunman Wednesday on Northwestern University’s campus in Evanston, Illinois — the same day as a nationwide student protest against gun violence.

“The incident at Emerson and Maple was swatting incident. No victims or danger to the public,” Evanston police tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Northwestern tweeted soon after, in part: “The report of a man with a gun in [graduate dorm] Engelhart Hall was a hoax. It was made in a call to the Evanston Police Department. No danger to the community exists. Police are investigating the false report.”

Both city and university police had responded to the area after a report of a “person with a gun in Engelhart Hall,” the school tweeted earlier Wednesday.

Evanston police soon announced they were working to secure and search the scene but had found “no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman.”

DEVELOPING: Northwestern University says there is "a report of a person with a gun" on Evanston, Illinois campus; officials advising students, personnel to shelter in place https://t.co/fGx8LIT8Px pic.twitter.com/TgVB7Op8Zp — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

Other details about the incident were not available.

A message left with Evanston police was not immediately returned.

University police referred questions to the school’s communications staff, who said they were not immediately able to provide more information.