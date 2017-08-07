Northwestern U. Professor Accused in Man’s Stabbing Death Turns Himself In: ‘Worst Mistake of My Life’

A Northwestern University associate professor and an Oxford University employee have turned themselves in after authorities searched for the duo for more than a week in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man, PEOPLE confirms.

Wyndham Lathem, 42, and 56-year-old Andrew Warren are facing murder charges in the death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, who was found stabbed to death on July 27.

Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern, turned himself in to authorities in Oakland, California, on Friday and has agreed to be extradited back to Chicago where he will plead not guilty to the first-degree murder charge, his attorney Adam Sheppard tells PEOPLE.

Warren was taken into San Francisco police custody a day later, a San Francisco Sheriff’s Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. He surrendered as well, according to the Associated Press. According to the spokesperson, neither bail nor a court date have been set for the employee of Somerville College, which is part of England’s Oxford University network.

The AP reports that police believe Lathem had a “personal” relationship with the victim, who was a hairdresser, although the nature of it wasn’t clear. According to police Lathem allegedly sent a video to family and friends while on the run apologizing for what he termed “the worst mistake of my life,” according to investigators.

The AP also reports that either Lathem or Warren made a $1,000 cash donation to the local public library in Cornell-Duranleau’s name.

College officials said in a statement that they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

On July 27, officers arrived at an apartment in the 500 block of North State Street after a maintenance worker reported receiving an anonymous call that a crime was committed at the location, The Chicago Tribune reports. Lathem’s home is listed at the same address where Cornell-Duranleau was found, according to the publication.

Lathem has been placed on administrative leave and banned from all of the university’s campuses, Alan K. Cubbage, vice president for university relations, announced in a statement.

Sheppard says Lathem surrendered voluntarily, without incident, describing the situation as “peaceful.”

“We’re encouraging the public not to jump to any conclusions,” he adds. “We have received an outpour of support … from his colleagues, family members and friends. He’s highly accomplished and well-respected in his professional community.”

Cornell-Duranleau’s family remembered the slain man in a Facebook post, with his mother, Mischelle, writing that the family is “saddened by the death of our son.”

“It is our hope that the person or persons responsible for his death are brought to justice,” she wrote.