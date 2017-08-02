Northwestern U. Professor Among Two Wanted for Killing of Chicago Man: ‘There Are No Words to Describe This’

Police are searching for a Northwestern University associate professor and an Oxford University employee in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man last week, PEOPLE confirms.

Trenton Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in the 500 block of North State Street on the night of July 27, a Chicago police spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE. Arrest warrants for first-degree murder have been issued for Wyndham Lathem, 42, and 56-year-old Andrew Warren.

Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Northwestern, has been placed on administrative leave and banned from all of the university’s campuses, Alan K. Cubbage, vice president for university relations, announced in a statement.

Cubbage added that the university is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

Warren is listed as senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, which is part of England’s Oxford University network.

Police arrived at the crime scene after a maintenance worker reported receiving an anonymous call that a crime was committed at the location, The Chicago Tribune reports. Lathem’s home is listed at the same address where Cornell-Duranleau was found, according to the publication.

Cornell-Duranleau’s family remembered him in his obituary as a “youthful free spirit.”

“Throughout his life he loved music and animals,” family members said in the obituary. “His enthusiasm for life was infectious. Trenton was a caregiver and loved to help others.”