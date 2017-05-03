Active Shooter at North Lake College in Texas: Police

Police in Irving, Texas, are reporting that there is an active shooter at North Lake College.

The situation is ongoing, an Irving police spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. There is no information on casualties, the spokeswoman says.

Residents and students are being urged to avoid the area around the college.

Active shooter at Northlake College – avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

It is unknown at this point if anyone at the college has been injured.

Officer James McLellan of the Irving Police told reporters gathered outside the school the suspect is believed to be white with brown hair and wearing an orange tank top with a grey stripe.

The shooter was allegedly seen carrying a handgun.

McLellan said he believes at least one student was injured, but he wouldn’t comment further.

He said police could not say if the shooter was still on campus or fled the scene. Officers are clearing the campus room by room.

The school tweeted that it is in an “intruder lock down.” It advised students to go to the nearest room and lock down. Police are on the scene, the school said.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

News reports showed footage of people running away from campus buildings. One student said she heard “popping” noises.

Additional video showed police officers entering several of the buildings on campus, searching for the shooter.

According to students who were interviewed, the shooting started at about 11:45 CT.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.