A North Carolina woman was rescued Tuesday from a shed where authorities allege she had been kept bound and chained against her will by her boyfriend, according to multiple reports.

The woman was discovered by Hoke County sheriff’s deputies after her boyfriend’s mother called 911 on Tuesday. The victim had allegedly been restrained with a rope and chain against in a shed behind her boyfriend’s home in Raeford, North Carolina, a Hoke sheriff’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Gary Alen McNair, 52, was detained at the scene and later charged with second-degree kidnapping, ABC11 reports.

On Wednesday, McNair appeared in court where his charges were read to him. Outside the Hoke County courtroom, the victim shared her story with local media, WNCN reports.

“This fool dragged me in the shed, had the rope around me like a d— hog and chained me up,” she said. “I thought I was going to lose my life. His mama heard me screaming and the police came.”

Prosecutors allege McNair wanted to talk to the victim about something, but when she said she didn’t want to, he got mad and chained her up. She told reporters outside on Wednesday that her boyfriend had been drinking the night of the incident and was allegedly becoming abusive, so she told him their relationship was over, according to WNCN.

McNair’s mother called police when she heard noises coming from the shed, WNCN reports.

“I said, ‘Oh my God! What in the world?’ I hurried up and shut my door,” Verdell McNair said, before she got a gun.

“My gun was loaded, because I didn’t know what was going on,” she continued.

McNair has been ordered not to come into contact with Baker, WNCN reports. He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or has an attorney, or if he remains in custody.