North Carolina Teen Reported Missing One Year Ago Found Alive: Reports

A Charlotte teen who was reported missing one year ago has been found alive in Georgia, multiple outlets report.

Hailey Burns, 17, was recovered by FBI agents in Duluth, Georgia, after special agents in Charlotte received information that she was living in the Atlanta area, Fox5 reports.

The teen was discovered in the home last night after disappearing in May 2016, when the then 16-year-old walked out of her Ballantyne, North Carolina, home and was never seen or heard from again, according to the outlet.

In addition to her recovery, officials arrested 31-year-old Michael Ren Wysolovski in connection to Burns’ disappearance. He is facing multiple state charges, WRAL reports.

At the time of her disappearance, her family told local media of a diary the teen had left behind that detailed her plan to run away with a man she met online, Fox News reports.

“He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” her father told WBTV.

Her family also told local media the teen had been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, her family told local media.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Burns has since been reunited with her family, the FBI told WBTV, saying they “are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.”

Wysolovski has been charged with aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and deprivation, interference with custody, and false imprisonment, according to Fox5. It is unclear at this time whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea.