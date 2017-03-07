N.C. Teen Allegedly Found Carrying Mom’s Head After Decapitating Her in ‘Gruesome Scene’

Authorities say an 18-year-old North Carolina man called 911 on Monday claiming he had decapitated his own mother — and he was found soon after by responding officers allegedly holding her severed head in one of his hands, PEOPLE confirms.

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada is being held without bail after being charged with his mother’s first-degree murder, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office in Franklin County, North Carolina.

Investigators claim that Machada stabbed his 35-year-old mother, Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, an undisclosed number of times on Monday before beheading her. Machada then called law enforcement to his mother’s residence at around 12:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

He allegedly told 911 operators that he had decapitated his mother.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Deputies arrived to find Funes Machado holding the large butcher knife he allegedly used to kill his mother in one hand and her severed head in the other, according to the sheriff’s office.

The statement alleges that Machada placed Machado’s head on the ground as authorities began approaching him. He was then taken into custody without incident.

After handcuffing Machada, deputies entered the home where they were confronted with “a gruesome scene,” a sheriff’s spokesman tells PEOPLE. Machado’s body was also inside.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Two young children were inside the residence at the time of the slaying, the sheriff’s office said. But the kids were not injured during the deadly incident, and it unclear how they are related to Machada and his mother.

Another of Machado’s sons was at school when she was killed, authorities said.

Machada has yet to retain legal counsel, and attempts to reach his relatives were unsuccessful Tuesday. He has not entered a plea.