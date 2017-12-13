North Carolina Teen Allegedly Hacked His Grandpa to Death with 31 Hatchet Blows: Autopsy

A North Carolina grandfather allegedly attacked with a hatchet by his teen grandson suffered 31 wounds, three of which caused fractures to his face and skull that penetrated his brain, according to an autopsy report released on Tuesday.

Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged Aug. 8, 2016, attack by the suspect on his grandfather, Joseph Emmett Naulty, in the home the pair shared with the suspect’s father. (PEOPLE is not identifying the suspect because he is a minor who was not charged as an adult.)

The autopsy documented 15 hacking wounds to the head and neck and 16 to the arms and hands of Naulty, who was found in his bed, TV station WRAL reports.

Minutes before the attack, the suspect allegedly signed on to the anonymous messaging app Kik and “discussed the reason, planning and method of murdering” his grandfather, according to an affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE.

The Kik app provides users with greater anonymity than other, more popular social media services, because it does not require one’s real name or phone number to be used.

Under the username EtherealSkull, the suspect allegedly uploaded images of the black gloves he purchased to wear for the slaying as well as the hatchet he planned to use. The suspect was allegedly on Kik 20 minutes before police received a 911 call from the home, the affidavit states.

He allegedly told one user he likely would face a lighter prison sentence for the premeditated killing because of his age, according to the affidavit.

When a fellow Kik user asked the suspect why he wanted his grandfather dead, the affidavit alleges he replied, “He’s just kinda inconvenient.”

The 63-year-old Naulty had moved into his son’s home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after his wife died in Alabama in February 2016, authorities say.

Officers who responded to the 911 call were met by the suspect, still bloody and wearing black gloves, the affidavit alleges. Inside, detectives located Naulty’s body in his bed, and recovered a hatchet from his bedroom floor.

The suspect, now 17, initially was charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder. Calls by PEOPLE to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office in North Carolina to learn if the charges had been revised were not immediately returned.

Court records do not indicate if the suspect has entered a plea to the charges against him, and they also do not identify his defense attorney.