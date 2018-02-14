Teen Girls Allegedly Broke Into Home, Killed Parakeets and Smeared Blood on Cabinets

Two teenage girls in North Carolina are behind bars on multiple charges after a local sheriff’s office allege they broke into a home, killed the pets inside, and carried out additional crimes, PEOPLE conforms.

Those crimes included theft from the residence and a vehicle, then setting the vehicle on fire, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The pets were two parakeets belonging to the daughter of Mack Price, who said his daughter was attending a Super Bowl party when the alleged break-in occurred at her home on Feb. 4, he told TV station WITN.

The suspects allegedly smeared blood on kitchen cabinets in the residence, and also poured lighter fluid throughout the house, Price said.

Based on witness interviews, detectives located the property stolen from the residence at the point were it had been sold, which then led them to the two suspects. They were arrested on Feb. 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Charged in the alleged crimes were Hallie Lauren Pate, 17, of Kingston, and Jordan Alexis Ruiz, 18, of Albertson.

In Lenoir County NC, 16-and-over is considered an adult, according to the Lenoir County criminal court.

Each now is facing 12 charges that include breaking and entering; breaking and entering a motor vehicle; larceny after breaking and entering; felony larceny; burning personal property; misdemeanor injury to personal property; two counts of obtaining property by false pretense; two counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense; and two counts of felony cruelty to an animal.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Pate is being held in the Lenoir County jail with a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

Ruiz is being held in the Duplin County jail, with a similar $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Those records do not indicate if any attorney has been named to represent either of the teens or speak on their behalf, and it was unclear whether they’ve entered a formal plea to the allegations.