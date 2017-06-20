N.C. Mom Allegedly Tried to Smother Hospitalized 1-Year-Old Son 4 Times in 15-Minute Period

A North Carolina mother is accused of trying to smother her hospitalized one-year-old son with her hands and a pillow on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Maggie Dixon, 32, of Charlotte, is set to appear in court on Tuesday facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, WCNC reports.

According to the Charlotte Observer staff at the Levine Children’s Hospital told authorities that Dixon had been alone with her son when monitors showed abnormalities in his breathing.

“Hospital staff checked on the infant and then observed Dixon on video surveillance attempting to suffocate the infant,” said a police statement obtained by the paper. “Dixon was immediately removed from the room by hospital staff.”

The 32-year-old was allegedly caught by the cameras attempting to suffocate her son with a pillow and her hands four times over the course of 15 minutes, WSOCTV reports.

Dixon allegedly agreed to be questioned by investigators at police headquarters. Investigators told WSOCTV the mother believed her son had pneumonia.

Prior to the alleged smothering, the child appeared to not have been previously abused, the outlet reports.

The boy remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery. The Department of Social Services is assisting in the investigation, the Charlotte Observer reports.

It was not immediately clear whether Dixon has an attorney or has entered a plea.