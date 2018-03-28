N.C. Man Murdered His Wife and Toddler and Then Posted Photos of Their Bodies Online: Reports

A 55-year-old North Carolina man has been found guilty of murder nearly two years after killing his wife and young daughter and then posting photos of their bodies online, multiple news outlets report.

Following his conviction, Elhadji Diop was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his wife, Aminata Drame, according to the Associated Press. In the second-degree murder of his 2-year-old daughter, Fatim, Diop received an additional 20 to 25 years behind bars.

The double homicide was first reported on April 5, 2016, when a niece of the family, who lives in Senegal, alerted Raleigh police after she saw a disturbing post on Diop’s Facebook page, according to local station WTVD.

“Look what god did 2. me. A beautiful family .all gone. [sic],” he reportedly wrote above two photos of his deceased family.

In an ensuing investigation, an autopsy concluded that Drame, 40, died from strangulation, according to WTVD. The report determined the couple had been fighting and landed on top of their child, leading authorities to suspect the girl may have been smothered beneath them.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Trial testimony showed that Diop and Drame were suffering from financial problems before the killings, the News & Observer reported.

Drame and her daughter had returned home that April day from shopping, the newspaper reported, and Diop was replacing linoleum tiles on the floor when he and his wife began arguing and “tussled” on the ground, where Diop violently strangled Drame.

Before police arrived to his home, Diop cut himself and ingested a toxic substance, WTVD previously reported.

Prosecutors argued that he posted the photos as “trophies,” while Diop’s attorney said he posted them as a “shrine,” according to reports from the courtroom. (PEOPLE’s attempts to reach the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and Diop’s attorney were unsuccessful on Tuesday.)

After Diop’s conviction, Drame’s sister, Maimouna Diop, spoke with reporters about her family’s loss, according to the News & Observer.

“There’s a little bit of closure but Ami [Drame] is still gone. We’ll never see her again,” she said. “[She was a] beautiful, hard-working woman. She was always dressed up. She was full of life.”

Drame had two older daughters, ages 15 and 12, who are now living with Maimouna and her mother.

“We’re a close-knit family,” Maimouna reportedly said. “I have my nieces under the same roof. It’s like [Ami is] still here.”