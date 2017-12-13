PEOPLE Explains: N.C. Toddler Who Froze to Death on Porch as Mom Slept Inside With Drugs in System

On Monday, North Carolina woman Jamie Basinger pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after her 3-year-old son, Landyn Melton, froze to death in March on an outside porch while she slept inside.

The child was found dead on March 15 after investigators say he went outside in the middle of the night and could not get back into the house. Basinger, who was originally charged with both involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, pleaded guilty to the former charge while prosecutors dropped the latter.

She was released from incarceration earlier this week after being held since her arrest earlier this year, her attorney told PEOPLE.

Here are five things to know about the case:

1. Landyn Locked Himself Out in the Middle of the Night

Three-year-old Landyn was last seen alive by Basinger on March 14 at 10:30 p.m., she told investigators, according to a Burke County court official. The next morning, he was found frozen to death by someone who spotted him on his porch, according to the official.

Jamie Basinger

Before he died, investigators believe Landyn walked out of the house and then tried unsuccessfully to get back in. Landyn’s fingerprints were found on the outside of the home’s door, according to court officials.

2. His Mother was Asleep and Tested Positive For Drugs in Her System

Toxicology tests taken during the investigation found that Basinger had illegal drugs in her system. During questioning, Basinger told officials she used methamphetamine two days before Landyn’s death and smoked weed the day before.

“She didn’t hear him. She didn’t hear him leave the room. Didn’t hear him leave the house. Didn’t hear him banging on the door. She was asleep while he was freezing to death,” Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lippert said during her sentencing, according to WSCOC-TV.

Basinger’s attorney, Frank Webster, tells PEOPLE his client cooperated with investigators because she wanted answers for herself.

Landyn Melton

“She felt like in answering she may get some answers as to what happened. She never dreamed she’d be the target of the investigation,” Webster said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

3. The Temperature Was in the 20s with a Wind Chill as Low as 4 Degrees

Temperatures that early morning in the Morganton area were reported in the 20s with a wind chill as low as 4 degrees, according to officials.

Landyn had celebrated his birthday the day before he died, the court officials tells PEOPLE. In an obituary published by the Morganton News Herald, Landyn was described as “a loving, happy little boy who lit up the room when he walked in.”

“She’s going to have to live with this the rest of her life,” Basinger’s mother, Brenda Basinger said, according to the News Herald. “She’s going to have a battle — we all are.”

4. Basinger Will Be Released From Incarceration After Receiving Credit for Time Served

On Monday, a judge gave Basinger a split sentence including 36 months of probation and between 19 and 32 months of prison time, according to the Morganton News Herald.

However, she will be released from incarceration because she was given credit for having already served 245 days after her arrest. She will only serve additional time if she violates the terms of her probation.

Basinger was also originally charged with felony child abuse in Landyn’s death, but prosecutors dropped that count as part of a plea deal, according to Webster.

5. Her Attorney Called Landyn’s Death a ‘Tragic Accident’

Basinger’s attorney called Landyn’s death a “tragic accident” and told PEOPLE Basinger has been unable to properly mourn her son’s death because she has been incarcerated.

“Everyone else will move on but she will never be able to,” Webster said, describing Basinger as a woman “who clearly loved Landyn.”

Webster adds, “She laments the fact daily that she never was allowed to grieve Landyn’s death. One of her first acts as a free woman will be to visit Landyn’s grave with her mother, her sister, and her pastor.”

The Burke County District Attorney’s Office declined comment to PEOPLE about the case.