Dad Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison After Killing His 3-Year-Old Son to Allegedly Keep His Teenage Girlfriend

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015 in order to keep his teenage girlfriend.

The sentencing took place on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

In August, David Creato Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of his son, Brendan Creato, whose body was discovered in the woods near Creato’s home in New Jersey.

“Creato stated under oath that he recklessly caused his son’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by depriving Brendan of oxygen on October 13, 2015,” prosecutors said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Creato made his plea agreement three months after a previous mistrial of the case.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Creato killed his son in an attempt to prevent his 17-year-old girlfriend, who allegedly didn’t like Creato’s son, from breaking up with him while she was off at college, the AP reports.

Creato decline to make a statement before the sentencing, but his father later told reporters he thinks his son is innocent according to the AP.

“The wrong person is sitting in jail,” David Creato Sr. said.