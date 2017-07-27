What Does Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Really Think About O.J.’s Early Release from Prison?

Tanya Brown knew the day would come when O.J. Simpson — famously acquitted of murder in her sister Nicole Brown Simpson‘s death — would walk free again.

Now that a Nevada parole board has granted the 70-year-old Simpson an early release, allowing him to leave prison as early as Oct. 1, Brown, 46, says she feels she has no other choice but to accept it, for her own peace of mind.

“It is what it is,” she tells PEOPLE. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”

On July 20, four Nevada parole board commissioners voted unanimously for Simpson’s release, citing the support he has from his family and his disciplinary-free record while behind bars. The decision came almost nine years after the disgraced football star was sentenced to a maximum of 33 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007.

“I’ve done my time,” Simpson said at his parole hearing. “I’ve done it as well and as respectfully as anybody can.”

“It’s Nevada state law and people have to remember that,” Brown says. “I do what I can to make the choice of accepting what I can’t change or control. If I bring 1994 into this case, I will think, ‘That’s all we got?’ ”

‘A Conflict-Free Life? Really?’

Watching Simpson’s parole hearing as it was streamed live online and broadcast on TV brought back mixed feelings for Brown — especially, she says, when he told the board that he had “basically lived a conflict-free life.”

“I thought, ‘Really? Let me play that 911 tape from Nicole for you,’ ” she recalls. “People forget that 911 call.”

During Simpson’s highly publicized murder trial in the grisly 1994 deaths of Nicole, his ex-wife, and her friend Ron Goldman, details surfaced of his explosive temper as tapes of Nicole’s gut-wrenching 911 calls became public.

Though Simpson denied assaulting Nicole, he pleaded no contest in 1989 to a charge of spousal abuse stemming from an altercation on Jan. 1, 1989, that sent her to the hospital.

“He beat my sister,” Brown says. “That has been well documented.”

‘He’d Better Behave’

During Simpson’s stint in prison, Brown says she has been quietly living her life, working as a community liaison for a hospice care company and, with a master’s degree in counseling psychology, serving as a life coach and speaker with her own website.

She has also written two books: Finding Peace Amid the Chaos, in 2014, which details the pain she experienced after her sister’s killing and the sensationalized trial that followed; and, in 2015, The Seven Characters of Abuse.

Simpson’s friends tell PEOPLE he plans to move to Florida after he is released, where Justin and Sydney, his two adult children with Nicole, also live.

Though Brown has no plans to see her former brother-in-law, she says she wishes him well. “I say let him be and accept that he is a free man,” she says. “Good luck to him.”

Still, she notes, he will be watched with an “eagle eye.”

“The world has changed a lot in nine years,” Brown says. “People can now follow his every move with their cellphones, so he’d better behave.”