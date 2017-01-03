NFL Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Accused of Kicking Police Officer and Spitting on Nurse in Jail

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on multiple charges, Cincinnati police confirm to PEOPLE.

Jones was arrested on charges including assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and harassment with a bodily substance, police say.

In court Tuesday morning, prosecutors alleged that Jones created a disturbance at the Millenium Hotel by “beating on different hotel room doors.” When hotel security intervened, prosecutors allege Jones pushed a security guard and poked him in the eye. Hotel security called 911 and asked for police assistance.

When authorities arrived, prosecutors allege Jones continued to be combative. Jones was allegedly “head butting” and “kicking” the officers as he resisted being placed into a police car.

According to the online records, the 33-year-old football star was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 12:25 a.m. Police say his alleged bad behavior continued at the jail.

Court documents allege Jones spit on a nurse and a deputy at the jail. These allegations resulted in a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance.

In court on Tuesday morning, Lauren Staley, a public defender who represented Jones in court on Tuesday, said her client “vehemently denies” the allegations. Staley also told the court that Jones would call his own witnesses who would exonerate him.

Jones’ court appearance was a bond hearing and Jones did not enter a plea.

It’s not Jones’ first brush with the law. Between 2005 and 2013, he was arrested at least seven times.

A 2005 assault and felony charge was dismissed.

In 2006, PEOPLE confirms that he was arrested 3 times: In February, he was charged with possession of marijuana and 3 counts of obstructing police. He pleaded no contest to one count of obstruction police. He received three years of probation. In August of that year, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The charges were later dropped. In October 2006, he was arrested on for misdemeanor assault. The charges were later dropped.

The most serious charges came in 2007, when he was charged with coercion for his alleged role in a strip club shooting in Las Vegas that left a club employee paralyzed. Although the charge was a felony, he pleaded no contest to a reduced charged of conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct. He was given one year of probation and community service.

In 2011, Jones was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge, but the resisting arrest charge was dropped. He was given one year probation.

In 2013, he was arrested for assault in Cincinnati. He was found not guilty.

While Jones was represented by Staley, a public defender, on Tuesday, Staley told the court that he would be retaining private counsel as the case moves forward.