Missing New York Woman Had Blood in Car and Home — as Son Is Arrested for Using Her Credit Card

New York police are searching for a woman who vanished from her apartment on Monday — and her 31-year-old son has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, PEOPLE confirms.

Joan Viau, 52, was last seen at her Bronx apartment wearing a pink top and black pants, a New York Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Police say blood was found in both her car and home.

Viau’s 31-year-old son has been arrested for grand larceny in connection with her disappearance, though police have not identified him.

“During the course of our investigation for the missing person, we discovered that her son had used her credit card at an undisclosed location,” the spokesperson alleges PEOPLE. “So, we arrested him for … basically using the card without his mother’s consent.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Another police official tells PEOPLE the son was seen on surveillance video using the credit card. He is being questioned.

Viau’s boyfriend reported her missing on Wednesday. WABC reports her boyfriend last saw her when he dropped her off at the Veterans Affairs Hospital for her regular treatment.

“I saw the car over there. It’s got a lot of blood in the back. But I don’t know what’s going on,” the woman’s boyfriend told WABC. “I think something happened to her. Something happened, real bad.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that police discovered Viau’s blood-soaked vehicle on Wednesday.

The situation is under investigation, the spokesperson says.