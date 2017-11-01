N.Y.C. Truck Attack Suspect Was Interviewed by Feds About Possible Ties to Terrorism in 2015

Homeland Security officials interviewed New York truck attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov two years ago about possible ties to terrorists, and now are looking for one of his missing associates, a Federal official tells PEOPLE.

“Saipov came on the radar in 2015, and agents spoke to him,” the official says. The official is not authorized to communicate with the press, and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Saipov came to attention through others who were being watched,” the official says.

At the time, two men who came to the United States and who were placed on a watch list named Saipov, a 29-year-old originally from Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. in 2010, as a U.S.-based point of contact.

One of those men has disappeared, and is being sought by U.S. security agents as a possible terrorist, the official says.

“He may be in the country, or he may have left. We need to know what happened to him,” the official says. “In light of Saipov’s actions, this is high priority.”

The official did not provide the man’s name nor his last known whereabouts.

Agents did not actively pursue Saipov after the 2015 interview, the official says, because they had no solid evidence against him.

News organizations have reported that Saipov entered the United States via the State Department’s Diversity Visa Lottery Program, which offers visas to people from countries that are deemed under-represented.

The State Department neither confirms nor denies the report to PEOPLE.

“Uzbekistan would be one of the countries of origin that would get consideration under the Diversity Visa Lottery,” an official says on background. “We are checking past applications and grantees to determine if this is how Mr. Saipov entered the United States.”

Investigators are headed to Uzbekistan to speak with authorities there about the suspect, the Federal official tells PEOPLE.

“They plan to meet with their counterparts to hear what, if anything, is known of the suspect’s activities,” the official said.

“The team will want to ask about where [the suspect] travelled, and when,” the official said. “They will ask for information on his contacts in Uzbekistan, who they are, and whether they are on any watch status.”

‘He Was Associated with ISIS,’ Says New York Governor

After the Tuesday attack, which killed eight people and injured at least 11, authorities found a note near the scene that claimed the attack was committed in the name of the terror group ISIS, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

“He was associated with ISIS and he was radicalized domestically,” Cuomo said on Wednesday. “He’s a depraved coward. They tried to create terror.”

He added: “It was a failed attempt. Yes, we lost eight lives and we cry and we pray but last night we had our Halloween parade … the terrorists failed once again.”

The terror unfolded late in the afternoon when Saipov, 29, allegedly drove a truck into pedestrians on a bike path before slamming into a school several blocks from the World Trade Center.

Despite initial reports of an active shooter, the driver of the truck only had a paintball gun and a pellet gun, New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The suspect was shot in the abdomen after emerging from the truck, the NYPD says. The suspect was in the hospital under heavy surveillance after the incident, a police source told PEOPLE.

Officials have not announced any direct links between Saipov and ISIS and the terrorist group has not made any claim of responsibility for the attack.

Saipov lived in Paterson, New Jersey, with his wife and young children, NorthJersey.com reports.

“I don’t know much about him,” said one man, who works as a rental manager at Saipov’s apparent apartment building. “I rented the apartment to him a few months ago, and I see him very infrequently.”

The Uzbekistan native allegedly rented the Home Depot rental truck used in the attack in New Jersey, CNN reports.

The vehicle was a Home Depot rental truck, Home Depot confirms to PEOPLE. Home Depot did not release information regarding who rented the vehicle, and spokesperson Matt Harrigan told PEOPLE the business is cooperating with authorities.

Saipov was employed by Uber after passing the company’s background check.

“We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance,” Uber said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Six people, all males, died at the scene while two other victims were pronounced dead later at hospitals. Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders confirmed on Twitter that three Belgians were also injured. A Belgian woman was confirmed dead.

Argentina’s foreign minister said the dead included Argentine citizens, according to the Associated Press. Names of the five victims — Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi — were released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic on Twitter.