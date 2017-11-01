New Jersey Project Manager Killed in N.Y.C. Truck Attack Victim Was ‘The Perfect Son’

A 32-year-old New Jersey man has been identified as one of the eight victims killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in lower Manhattan, PEOPLE confirms.

A relative of Darren Drake’s, a project manager and student from New Milford, tells PEOPLE Drake was among those killed when a man drove a rental truck down a bike path Tuesday afternoon. Drake was bicycling on the popular path between the West Side Highway and the Hudson River.

According to his mother, Barbara Drake, Drake was going to a meeting when he was killed.

Barbara Drake spoke to the New York Post and said that her son purchased a CitiBike membership as part of a push to exercise more.

Drake’s father, Jimmy Drake, tearfully described Darren as “the perfect son” in an interview with NJ.com. “I hope he didn’t feel any pain,” the father added.

Drake graduated from Rutgers University ten years ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also served for more than four years on his hometown’s school board.

In 2015, Drake launched an unsuccessful bid for borough council.

According to his Facebook page, he is a current student at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. NJ.com reports that he was working on his second master’s degree; he previously earned a masters from Fairleigh Dickinson University after graduating from Rutgers in 2007 with a degree in political science.

Eight people were killed in the truck attack while 11 sustained injuries.

The incident occurred just blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in New York City.

Officials have said the incident was terrorism.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by officers as he ran around on the street brandishing two fake guns.

Saipov was employed by Uber after passing the company’s background check.

A police source says the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” after exiting his truck, which had collided with a small school bus.

PEOPLE confirms that the suspect was interviewed by federal officials in 2015 about possible ties to terror.