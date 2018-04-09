New York Mom Accused of Decapitating Her 7-Year-Old Son with a Kitchen Knife

A mother from upstate New York faces murder charges after she allegedly decapitated her 7-year-old son with a large-bladed kitchen knife.

Hunane Mouhib, 36, was arraigned on Friday morning in connection with the death of her son, Abraham Cardenas. Authorities allege she cut the boy’s head off on Thursday night.

In a news conference, Sheriff Todd Baxter told reporters that deputies received a call on Thursday night that a suicidal woman was brandishing a knife inside her home. Authorities arrived to find Mouhib inside the home with several other people, including her husband and some other children.

According to authorities, deputies ordered Mouhib to drop the knife. When she allegedly refused, they used pepper spray and a taser on her.

When deputies searched the home, they found the lifeless body of Mouhib’s 7-year-old son, Abraham Cardenas. According to police, he had been stabbed in the back, and his head was severed from his body.

It wasn’t the first time that authorities had responded to Mouhib’s home. PEOPLE confirms that deputies were called to her home twice for alleged mental health situations — once on March 5 and again on March 8. Both times, she was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the second call, she was transported to a nearby hospital where she received treatment for more than two weeks.

Hanane Mouhib Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Police have been unable to determine a motive for the killing. In the press conference, Baxter said that the Mouhib’s alleged actions were unexplainable. “The word evil comes to mind,” he told reporters, adding that first responders are undergoing counseling to deal with the aftermath of the grisly crime scene.

Abraham Cardenas was a first grader at Barclay Elementary School in nearby Brockport. In a statement, the schools superintendent expressed sorrow at his death.

“He was incredibly vibrant and engaged learner.” Superintendent Lesli Myers said in the statement. “He was beloved by our teachers and school community. He lit up a room every time he entered it. So, we too are extremely saddened by the death of Abraham.”

Mouhib, who has worked as a nurse practitioner, has been charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bail at the Monroe County Jail in upstate New York. Court records do not show an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

“I will never find the words to adequately describe, or reconcile with what happened inside Abraham Cardenas’ home last evening,” sheriff Baxter said in a statement. “A young boy with a life full of promise ahead of him is no longer with us to hope, prosper, and fulfill his dreams.”