New York Man Charged with Slashing Two Women's Faces in Random Attacks

A New York City man was arrested Friday after he allegedly slashed the faces of two women.

Shawn Thomas, 30, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault, one count of criminal weapon possession and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana, the New York Police Department public information officer, Arlene Muniz, tells PEOPLE.

The random attacks happened around five blocks apart and within minutes of each other on New York City’s Lower East Side. The first victim, a 60-year-old woman, was assaulted around 1:50 p.m. February 16 at Suffolk and Rivington streets. She was transported to a hospital and received 10 stitches, CBS reports.

The second woman, 57, was allegedly slashed in the face seven minutes later at Ridge and Delancey streets. She also was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Thomas was arrested later that day on the corner of Avenue D and East 3rd Street, according to CBS. He is being held on $350,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and court documents do not reflect an attorney.