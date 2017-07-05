Female NYPD Officer Killed After Being Ambushed in Her Squad Car: This Was a ‘Clear Assassination’

A New York police officer was fatally shot in the head early Wednesday morning when a gunman ambushed her and another cop as they sat in a command vehicle in the Bronx, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was rushed to the hospital shortly after 34-year-old Alexander Bonds allegedly opened fire in what police are calling a “clear assassination,” the Associated Press reports.

“She was on duty, serving this city, protecting people, doing what she believed in and doing the job she loved,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters at a news conference later in the morning. “And after this shocking and sudden attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately.”

#NYPD PO Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe. Keep her family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/yhRB7H5bvi — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 5, 2017

Other officers fatally shot Bonds after he drew a gun on them, according to the AP. Familia, 48, died of her injuries later at St. Barnabas Hospital, officials announced.

“Based on what we know right now, this was an unprovoked attack against police officers who want to keep this great city safe,” Commissioner James O’Neill said during the news conference at the hospital.

During the encounter with the suspect, another person, believed to be a bystander, was struck by a bullet.The person is in stable condition. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017

The attack occurred at around 12:30 a.m. as Familia neared the end of her shift, O’Neill said, noting that the gunman fired a single shot into the window of the vehicle.

O’Neill spoke out about the incident in a tweet, calling the shooting an “unprovoked attack.”

Another person was struck during the police gunfire and is in stable condition, officials announced.