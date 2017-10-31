New York City Terror Attack: What We Know Now

At 3:05 p.m., as throngs of people were beginning to make their daily commute home for Halloween night in Lower Manhattan, a man drove a Home Depot rental truck into pedestrians, killing eight and wounding at least 11.

The bike path was just blocks away from the World Trade Center memorial site, and officials have called the incident an act of terror.

Here’s what we know about the attack so far:

• Eight people were killed and at least 11 were injured when a truck plowed into pedestrians and then hit a school bus on a bike path Tuesday afternoon, very close to the World Trade Center memorial site.

• Mayor Bill de Blasio said the incident was an “act of terror.”

• The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Tampa, Florida. He drove a rented Home Depot truck and upon exiting, shouted, “Allahu Akbar.” He was non-fatally shot by police in the stomach and is currently in custody at the hospital.

• Despite earlier reports of an active shooter, the suspect only had a paintball gun and a pellet gun when he exited the truck.

• Officials say there’s no evidence that the attack was part of a larger plot.

• The attack occurred at 3:05 p.m., when the driver headed south on West Side Street and entered a bike path at Houston Street.

• When the driver approached Chambers Street, the driver collided with a school bus. There were two adults and two students on the bus. Nobody on the bus was killed.