N.Y.C. Student Is Accused of Fatally Stabbing One Student and Wounding Another During Class

One New York City high school student was fatally stabbed and another was sustained severe wounds in an alleged attack by a fellow student now facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms.

The stabbing allegedly occurred during third period at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, a middle and high school in the Bronx.

Abel Cedeno, 18, allegedly brandished a switchblade without warning, stabbing it into 15-year-old Matthew McCree’s chest, a police source tells PEOPLE.

Next, Cedeno allegedly started stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the chest and side. PEOPLE learns the older victim remains in critical but stable condition at a New York area hospital.

McCree’s killing is the first inside a New York City public school in more than two decades.

According to a source, Cedeno allegedly calmly walked into the hallway after the stabbing attack, which was witnessed by at least 15 other students.

The source tells PEOPLE he allegedly handed the weapon to a school counselor before walking to an administrator’s office, where he sat and waited for police.

In addition to murder, manslaughter, and attempted murder charges, Cedeno, who lives in The Bronx, also faces one count of attempted manslaughter, two counts of assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Cedeno has not yet entered pleas to the charges against him, and it was unclear Thursday morning if he had hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

PEOPLE was unable to get a hold of Cedeno’s relatives or the families of the two victims.