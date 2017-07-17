Have You Seen This Man? Police Release New Sketch of Suspect in Indiana Teens’ Double Slaying

Indiana investigators on Monday released a new sketch of the suspect in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls earlier this year.

Indiana state police said the sketch is based on the ongoing investigation into the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and Liberty German, 14, who were found dead on Feb. 14 a day after they disappeared while hiking near Delphi, Indiana.

Their bodies were found not far from their last known location.

The person is described as a white man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, weighing between 180 and 220 lbs. with reddish-brown hair, according to the state police. His eye color is unknown.

Authorities urge the public to focus on the man’s face as depicted in the sketch and not his clothing.

The man was previously depicted in images that, authorities said, were taken on Liberty’s cell phone before she died. Police suspect Liberty also recorded the man’s voice on her phone. They later released an audio clip of a male voice saying, “Down the hill.”

“This young lady’s a hero, there’s no doubt about it,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said of Liberty in late February. “To activate the video system on her cell phone to record criminal behavior that’s about to occur … there’s no doubt in our minds that [this] young lady is a hero.”

Still, despite intense multi-agency investigation by the state police, FBI and others, the man has not been identified by name and no arrests have been made.

Other details about the deaths, including how the girls were killed or a possible motive, have not been released.

“Do we miss her? More every day,” Becky Patty, Liberty’s grandmother, told PEOPLE last week. “And as a matter of fact it has gotten harder as time has gone on — because before we were in a fog, but as time has gone on it’s hitting hard.”

Patty said the girls’ families are planning a community park named in their honor, which would include two softball fields, a playground and an amphitheater.

“When we’re gone, people will go and remember them,” she said. “We lost the kids; let’s give something to the kids.”

Police urge anyone with knowledge about the case to contact authorities. More than $230,000 is offered in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers. Tips can be made anonymously by email or phone.

Anyone with information should email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.