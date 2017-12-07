Shooting Confirmed at New Mexico High School

Aztec High School in New Mexico
Google Maps
Adam Carlson and Greg Hanlon
December 07, 2017 11:41 AM

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office confirms to PEOPLE there was a shooting Thursday morning at Aztec High School in Northern New Mexico.

It was not immediately clear how many, if any, people were injured or killed in the shooting.

It is unclear if the shooter remains at-large.

Other details were not available, including the identity of the suspected shooter or how the incident began.

Aztec High School is about 180 miles northwest of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't miss a moment

Get 4 free issues
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now