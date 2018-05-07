N.J. Woman Missing Since December Is Presumed Dead After Body Found in Car

Police believe the body of a New Jersey woman who was reported missing in December was found in the back seat of her car Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

Shanaya Coley was last seen alive leaving her Paterson apartment to go to work at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to CBS2.

She worked at a health care facility in Wyckoff. At the time of her disappearance, Coley’s father, Willie, told CBS2 that there was blood found in the spot outside her home where she normally parked her Nissan Altima. Police said she might have been abducted.

“There was blood in a couple of places, but we don’t know whose blood it was. Don’t know whose blood is in the grass and on the walkway,” Willie Coley told the station.

Paterson police are investigating whether Coley was possibly carjacked or kidnapped. Her car was found after a concerned citizen called the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office and told them of an abandoned vehicle that had been left in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the Paterson Press.

On Sunday, Willie Coley said authorities believe the body belongs to his daughter.

“I got an answer to my prayers today,” Willie Coley said. “Even though it wasn’t what I wanted and it was bad news, at least it was an answer.”

Coley was a single mother who worked hard and went to school to provide for her family, her mother told ABC7. Coley’s 4-year-old son has not yet been informed of his mother’s presumed death, her family said Sunday.

“I show him his mother’s picture and have him talk to his mother,” Rachel Martin, Coley’s mother, told the station. “He always tells her he loves her. And I always tell him if he’s not doing something right, I say, ‘Oh, I’m telling Shanaya.'”

A medical examiner is working to identify the body. Anyone with information is urged to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO.