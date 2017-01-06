New Jersey Mom Gets 30-Year Sentence for 1991 Murder of 5-Year-Old Son She Claimed Disappeared at a Carnival

A 49-year-old Florida woman, convicted in May of the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old son, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison in New Jersey, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators had long suspected Michelle Lodzinski was responsible for her son Timmy Wiltsey’s homicide, but for years, they lacked the evidence to file formal charges against her.

That all changed in 2014, after detectives were able to establish a link between Lodzinski and a child’s blanket, which was found not far from Timmy’s remains in 1992.

Initially, Lodzinski told police she did not recognize the blanket. But several relatives later confirmed having seen the blanket in her home while they babysat Timmy.

Lodzinski herself reported Timmy missing on May 25, 1991. She told police he vanished as the two attended a carnival in Sayreville, New Jersey. Lodzinski first told authorities he disappeared when she went to get a soda, and had long denied she was involved in his death.

In subsequent interviews with law enforcement officials, Lodzinski, then a 23-year-old single mom, gave police several conflicting stories about his disappearance, raising detectives’ suspicions. Hundreds of volunteers spent days searching for the child.

Eleven months after he disappeared, Timmy’s remains were found in a swampy creek in Edison, New Jersey, near the fulfillment center where Lodzinski once worked.

Lodzinski eventually moved to Minnesota and then to Florida, settling in Port St. Lucie in 2003 and working as a paralegal for a law firm.

A statement from Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey expressed disappointment in the sentence.

“Despite her efforts to conceal one of the most notorious crimes in the history of Middlesex County by killing her son, dumping his remains in a swamp, falsely claiming he was abducted by strangers, and spearheading a desperate search for a child she knew was already dead, Michelle Lodzinski was sentenced to the minimum sentence permitted under the law,” the statement read.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence, according to Carey’s statement.

Carey notes in his statement that Lodzinski, who had pleaded not guilty, “showed no remorse for the death of her child” and “declined to address the court before the sentence was imposed.”

Judge Nieves reduced Lodzinski’s term by 884 days — time she’s already spent in custody — making her parole-eligible after serving 27 years and five months behind bars.

Jurors convicted Lodzinski after four hours of deliberations, capping an eight-week trial.

Lodzinski’s attorney could not be reached for comment.