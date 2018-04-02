N.J. Man Is Fatally Shot and Dumped Near Creek While Trying to Buy PlayStation for His Brother

A New Jersey man allegedly murdered another man who tried to buy a Sony PlayStation 4 from him — and then dumped the victim’s body near a creek with his hands tied behind his back and his face covered in duct tape.

Rufus Thompson, 29, of Trenton, faces murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges in what authorities say was the execution-style killing of 20-year-old Danny Diaz-Delgado, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The affidavit alleges that Diaz-Delgado was last seen March 23 as he was leaving his home in Trenton.

According to the affidavit, investigators learned from relatives of Diaz-Delgado’s that he planned to meet a man he’d met on Facebook to purchase a PlayStation 4 for his little brother.

Diaz-Delgado was found the next day along Assunpink Creek in Hamilton Township.

The affidavit alleges Diaz-Delgado was found with his hands tied behind his back with duct tape and an electrical cord.

There was also duct tape around his neck and covering his mouth. The affidavit also states he had six perceptible bullet wounds, but that nine bullet casings were found close to his body.

“He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head and leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene,” reads a statement from Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Rufus Thompson Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

Thompson was arrested at a friend’s house in Trenton by members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call 609-989-6406.

Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.