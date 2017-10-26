New Jersey Man Allegedly Slashed Mom’s Throat with Box Cutter and Stored Her Body in Garage for Days

A New Jersey man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly murdering his mother by slashing her throat with a box cutter before storing her lifeless body in a detached garage for days.

PEOPLE confirms that Jesus Lopez, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of killing his 56-year-old mother, Susana Lopez.

A statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says that investigators happened upon the body while conducting a welfare check at the Paramus home Lopez shared with his mother.

Authorities believe Susana Lopez was killed several days before her corpse was found.

Lopez has been charged with murder, desecration of human remains, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and hindering apprehension from police. He is being held without bail at the Bergen County Jail.

It was unclear Thursday if he’d retained a lawyer or whether he’d appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges he faces.

The Bergen Record quotes neighbors as saying Lopez appeared troubled.

The paper also reports police were called to the home often. One neighbor, Merrel Kovats, told The Record she often heard screams coming from the home.

“It was like a bomb waiting to go off,” Kovats said. “It’s sad because it’s a life wasted in both counts. Even though I didn’t get along with them, I don’t like to see that happen to anyone.”

Taroob Waraich, who lives across the street from the Lopez home, said she was confused by the violence.

“It happened in Paramus, one of the quietest towns in New Jersey,” Waraich told The Record. “It’ such a quiet and peaceful neighborhood.”