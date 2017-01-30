Two Men and a Woman Found Dead in New Jersey Apartment as Motive Remains Unclear

The bodies of two men and a woman were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds in an apartment in Maplewood, New Jersey, PEOPLE confirms.

A press release from the Essex County Prosecutors Office identified the three victims as 45-year-old Michael Davis, of Maplewood, 30-year-old Roshana Kenilson, of Paterson and 44-year-old Lance Fraser, of Newark.

All three victims were found inside Davis’ apartment, police said.

Police described Kenilson and Fraser as “friends who were visiting” Davis at the time of the killings. The three victims were found Sunday morning by firefighters.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The fire department was dispatched to Davis’ apartment after an unidentified person called authorities expressing concern about being unable to contact one of the victims.

“Upon entering the apartment, they discovered three unresponsive adults, two males and a female. The individuals were pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement reads.

An official cause of death won’t be known until autopsies are completed on the bodies today, according to the statement. However, “the preliminary investigation indicates that they sustained gunshot wounds.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the killings.

The statement adds that detectives have yet to identify any suspects.

Neighbors were shocked to learn of the killings, according to CBS New York.

“This is really a nice neighborhood,” Juan Garcia told the news station. “This is really very disturbing that this can happen so close to my family.”

Those with any information about the killings are asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) TIPS-4EC or (877) 847-7432.