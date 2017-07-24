New Hampshire Woman Allegedly Kidnapped Toddler from Good Samaritan Who Offered Her a Ride: Police

New Hampshire police have arrested a 25-year-old woman who they allege accepted a ride from a good Samaritan this weekend before kidnapping his 1-year-old daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Joanne Shaw was allegedly “walking in the roadway” on Saturday when a 52-year-old man stopped his vehicle and offered her a ride, according to a statement from police in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Shaw got into his car and soon after allegedly “told the male she was going to take his daughter and made attempts to unbuckle the 1-year-old, prompting a struggle to ensue,” police said.

Investigators claim Shaw went to remove the keys from the car’s ignition and ended up snapping the key in half.

The car came to a stop and Joanne was able to take the 1-year-old before fleeing on foot, according to the police statement.

The man gave chase and caught up to Shaw, “who then punched him twice,” telling him the child was not safe with him, police claim.

Officers soon arrived at the scene to detain Shaw, who allegedly fought their attempts to handcuff her.

The toddler was unharmed in the incident.

Shaw has been charged with felony kidnapping, assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She is being held on $25,000 cash bail and pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment on Monday afternoon.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney for comment.

Court documents show Shaw has a history of mental illness and recently lost custody of her own 6-month-old baby.