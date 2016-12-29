Woman’s 1981 Disappearance Ruled ‘Suspicious’ 35 Years After She Was Last Seen with Boyfriend

New Hampshire authorities say they have developed new information about the 1981 disappearance of a Manchester woman, revealing they believe she vanished under suspicious circumstances — and prompting officials to file a missing person report nearly four decades later.

State and local investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the 35-year-old mystery, PEOPLE confirms.

Denise Beaudin was last seen on Thanksgiving in 1981, when she and her 37-year-old boyfriend, Robert Evans spent the holiday with her family in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

According to relatives, neither Beaudin nor Bob mentioned they were planning to leave the area at that time.

When members of Beaudin’s family visited her home on Dec. 1, 1981, there was no sign of the young woman or her boyfriend, who had been struggling financially. Beaudin’s family “assumed the couple left” to escape their financial woes, according to a statement from investigators. She has not been seen or heard from since.

But detectives say they’ve obtained new information regarding Denise’s disappearance, renewing interest in the cold case.

The new lead led earlier this year to the filing of a missing person report for Beaudin. She has since been placed into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, officials confirm. (Investigators did not return calls seeking specific information on discoveries in the case.)

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit has characterized Beaudin’s disappearance as “suspicious.”

Beaudin is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighed 120 to 140 pounds at the time she vanished. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a noticeable overbite.

Authorities say Beaudin had a baby named Dawn with her when she was last seen in 1981 and that Denise’s now-adult daughter has been located but not identified publicly. A source tells PEOPLE the daughter is unaware of what may have happened to her mother.

Evans is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed approximately 170 pounds the last time he was seen. A missing person report has not been filed for him.

Anyone with any information about Beaudin or Evans and what their relationship was like between 1976 to 1981 is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Anonymous tips can be left with the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.