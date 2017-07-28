New Hampshire Mom, 83, and 63-Year-Old Son Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire of His Ex-WIfe

An 83-year-old woman and her 63-year-old son are behind bars in New Hampshire after being accused of plotting a murder-for-hire, PEOPLE confirms.

The suspected target was the woman’s former daughter-in-law — her son’s ex-wife — according to court documents obtained by the Boston Globe, the New Hampshire Union Leader and local TV station WMUR.

Asked what went through his mind when he first learned the ages of the suspects, Plainfield, New Hampshire, Police Chief Paul Roberts told PEOPLE, “Never dealt with this before.”

“I’ve learned in this business that you can’t count on anything,” he said, “and most everything is unpredictable.”

Pauline Chase and her son, Maurice Temple, both of Plainfield, were arrested Thursday and appeared in court on Friday via video.

Chief Roberts said details of their alleged plot remain under court seal, and he could not elaborate on the accusations.

Chase is being held on charges of criminal solicitation, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted homicide while Temple is charged only with conspiracy to commit murder, according to jail records.

Both waived their right to arraignment and will return to court on Aug. 7 for probable cause hearings. Their attorneys were not immediately identified, and neither has yet entered a plea.

Court documents reportedly claim the target was Temple’s ex-wife, further alleging that Chase gave $5,000 to another man as a down payment on the killing.

“She’s the one that needs to be arrested,” Chase blurted out during her court appearance when the ex-wife’s name was mentioned by the prosecution, reports the Union Leader.

Both Chase and Temple are being held in Plainfield’s county jail on a $1 million cash-only bond each, PEOPLE confirms.

Conditions of that bond include no contact by either of them with Temple’s ex-wife or any members of her immediate family or with the man whom Chase allegedly paid or any members of his immediate family, according to Union Leader.

Prosecutors said the man whom Chase is accused of trying to hire is not a suspect, the newspaper reports.

Phone calls by PEOPLE to the district attorney were not immediately returned.