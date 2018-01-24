Man Allegedly Bites N.H. Police Dog After Refusing to Surrender to Officers: Reports

A police dog was reportedly injured on Sunday while helping New Hampshire law enforcement in capturing a man who was allegedly hiding inside a trailer and refusing to come out.

The incident occurred after 3 p.m. Sunday as New Hampshire State Trooper Daniel Livingstone his K9, Veda, and other troopers were assisting the Boscawen Police Department during a shooting investigation, according to a statement posted on the New Hampshire Canine Trooper Association’s Facebook page.

The altercation was complicated when two people at the residence where police responded attempted to flee, as they were wanted on outstanding warrants, Boscawen police Lt. Jason Killary told Reuters.

One of the two resisted arrest more than the other, Killary alleged: “He bit the dog, the dog bit him, he ended up getting Tasered.”

According to the NHCTA, Livingstone sent his canine into a trailer on the property where one man was “holed-up” after he allegedly refused to surrender. The man was allegedly trying to hide under a pile of clothes, the association said.

“The male began kicking and punching K9 Veda and on-scene troopers,” the NHCTA alleged. “At one point during the struggle, the male put K9 Veda in a chokehold and bit her in the head. After a significant struggle, troopers were able to place the male into custody.”

According to CBS News, the man was charged with resisting arrest, interference with a police dog and assaulting a police officer. Three people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Law enforcement has not released the suspect’s name in the dog-biting and it was unclear whether he has appeared in court. PEOPLE calls to the state troopers were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

“If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you’re not going to win,” Killary said.

Following the altercation, Veda was cleared medically and is okay, according to the Canine Trooper’s Association.