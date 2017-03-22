New Hampshire Day Care Employee Allegedly Abused Three Infants, Charged with Assault

A New Hampshire day care center employee allegedly abused three infants in her care, PEOPLE confirms.

Chelsea Blais, 32, is alleged to have abused three children under the age of 1 and has been charged on four counts of assault, a Manchester Police Department spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Blais was formerly employed by the Alpha Bits Learning Center in Manchester. It was not clear Tuesday when Blais lost her job or if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Police refused to provide any further details about the accusations against Blais.

Her arrest follows a weeks-long investigation into allegations that an employee at the center was abusing children there.

According to the spokesman, the day care cooperated with the investigation.

A statement from the day care center obtained by PEOPLE says the business became aware of the allegations on March 2.

“Alpha Bits is committed to providing a safe, nurturing environment to every child entrusted to our care,” the statement says.

Blais is being held on $5,000 bail.

It is expected she will enter a plea to the charges against her during her arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives continue with their investigation into Blais’ alleged conduct.