Killer of 15-Year-Old Girl Sentenced to Death for Raping and Stabbing Her More Than 80 Times

A 24-year-old Nevada man was sentenced this week to death for the vicious rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl, who was stabbed more than six dozen times less than 100 yards from her home.

Javier Righetti was 19 when he killed high school freshman Alyssa Otremba on the afternoon of Sept. 2, 2011, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. He was found guilty on Thursday; on Tuesday, the convict became the youngest person in Nevada’s 170-year history to be sentenced to die.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours, a court official tells PEOPLE. Calls to Righetti’s defense lawyers were not returned Wednesday.

Otremba was sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 80 times inside a tunnel less than 100 yards from her family’s home, court documents show.

She was killed during her first week of classes at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Investigators said that the teen was attacked on her way to a friend’s house to borrow a math book; she had stayed home sick that day but did not want to fall behind on her assignments.

“It’s a very unsettling case, because it can reach to everybody’s hearts,” prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s very scary to think what could happen.”

Soon after his arrest, Righetti admitted to Las Vegas detectives that he raped Otremba and used a knife to stab her repeatedly in the face and torso, records show.

He also told authorities he carved the initials “LV” into her body before burning it. He has admitted to three other rapes, including two in the same tunnel where Otremba was attacked, according to the Review-Journal.

Before learning his fate, Righetti addressed the court and apologized for his crimes.

“I look around and see how many people I’ve hurt and failed,” he said. “I am not here to beg for mercy or for anyone to have pity on me. I am here to ask everyone [to forgive] what my mistakes have caused, which is pain and a lot of suffering. Alyssa should still be here, but she’s not because of me. … I truly am sorry for this entire tragedy.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Alyssa’s mother could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but she did speak with reporters soon after the sentencing.

“We’re grateful that justice has finally been done,” she said, the Review-Journal reports. “In all honesty, this is not a win for anybody. Two families have been destroyed, and this journey’s been hard and it’s just beginning for us, as well.

“We have the rest of life to live without Alyssa.”