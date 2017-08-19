N.C. Police Face off With Protesters as Rumor of KKK March Brings out Thousands in Durham

Thousands have gathered in downtown Durham, North Carolina on Friday for a demonstration against racism.

Rumors of a white supremacist rally brought out protesters and supporters of a downed Confederate statue who were prepared to face-off against the KKK, but the Klan was a no-show at the alleged noon start time.

Durham police confirmed one man was arrested and charged with failure to disperse. “There is no reason for anybody to come downtown at this point,” the police said in a statement, shared on Twitter.

1 person in custody at DPD headquarters; charged with Failure to Disperse. There is no reason for anybody to come downtown at this point. — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) August 18, 2017

The counter protest comes after the last four of the eight protesters arrested in connection with destroying a Confederate monument appeared in court.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein told WNCN-TV that he supports the anti-hate protests.

“People are peacefully protesting in support of equality and justice. Like them, I believe that racism and white supremacy are wrong. We have more work to do to live up to the ideal of equality, and I join those who are committed to making this ideal a reality for all Americans,” Stein said in a statement.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said community leaders warned that a white supremacist group might march downtown Friday based on information it had received throughout the week.

“Similar to a tornado watch that indicates conditions are favorable for a weather event, the highest levels of Sheriff’s Office notified the appropriate leaders of the community of the potential for a critical incident as it continued to verify information,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said on Friday, according to the Durham Herald Sun.

Local ABC affiliate WTVD-TV reported that city and county officials said no permits for any march were issued.