A North Carolina man who routinely broadcast his daily life on Facebook Live was fatally shot Monday while walking through a neighborhood just outside Wingate University — and investigators believe the shocking murder was retaliation from area drug dealers.

PEOPLE confirms police in Wingate, North Carolina, have made an arrest in the killing of 55-year-old musician Prentis Robinson.

Douglas Cleveland Colson, who authorities had publicly identified as the suspected shooter, turned himself in Tuesday morning, the Wingate Police Department confirms.

A warrant was issued late Monday, charging Colson with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.

According to detectives, Robinson was on Facebook Live on Monday, using a selfie stick to televise himself and his thoughts.

Donning a straw cowboy hat, Robinson explains in the footage he was heading home from the Wingate Police Department, where he filed a report about a stolen phone.

As Robinson walks down the street, we can see him look to his left. He says something before angling the selfie stick so that an approaching man is seen on camera.

Robinson tells the man, who can be seen holding a long black object, he is on Facebook Live. Shots ring out and Robinson is killed in real time.

Police arrived to find the man dead in the street. After the camera comes to rest, it captured the suspect running from the scene, police confirm.

Douglas Cleveland Colson Union County Sheriff's Office

Police confirm Robinson often identified suspected drug dealers through his Facebook Live broadcasts. Local authorities had allegedly warned him about possible retaliation, though police have not publicly identified Colson as a drug dealer.

Robinson was shot several times, and according to police, the deadly incident’s proximity to Wingate University and Wingate Elementary School led to temporary lockdowns of both campuses.

Facebook has since removed the footage from Robinson’s profile.

Robinson is not the first person to be killed while using Facebook Live.

Last April, Steve Stephens was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, as he sat in his SUV.