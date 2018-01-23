Navy Medic Who Served in Afghanistan Killed in Front of Her Son by Estranged Husband

A former U.S. Navy medic and mother of three was shot and killed by her ex at her home on Sunday morning during a custody exchange.

The San Antonio Police Department has not released the victim’s name, but her family confirmed her identity in two GoFundMe pages, one of which said Sarah Alexis Furey, 32, was a “devoted mother, daughter sister, cousin, and friend who devoted her life to her children,” Ryland, 7, Gabriel, 5 and Aaron, 18-months-old.

Police said Richard Concepcion, 37, – whom family say was the victim’s estranged husband – fatally shot Furey at around 8 a.m. in the front yard of her home in San Antonio, Texas, as he was arrived to pick up their youngest son. According to the Associated Press, police were called to assist in the custody exchange. Minutes later, police received a second call to report multiple gunshots had been fired at the home.

After the shooting, Concepcion took Aaron with him, causing police to issue an Amber Alert, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The couple’s two other children were not involved in the incidents.

Darren Moon, Furey’s cousin, told mySA.com that Furey served as a medic in Afghanistan and was in the Navy for almost a decade.

“We’re all just shocked and extremely sad,” he said. “When we found out about everything, we were just in disbelief. You never think this would happen to anyone you know, let alone your family.”

Police Chief William McManus told reporters on Sunday police had been called to Furey’s address “a number of times for domestic issues” in the last three to four months, adding Concepcion had moved out of the home three months ago.

On Sunday, San Antonio police confirmed on Facebook that Concepcion has been located and he was in grave condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The estranged couple’s son was found unharmed in the backseat of a truck. The AP reported Concepcion later died from his injuries.