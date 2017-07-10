Did Natalee Holloway’s Dad Find a Promising New Lead in His Daughter’s 12-Year-Old Disappearance?

It has been more than 12 years since Natalee Holloway vanished during a senior class trip to Aruba in May 2005. Despite multiple arrests, the 18-year-old’s disappearance remains unsolved.

Her body has never been found, but her father, Dave Holloway, has never stopped searching for answers.

Authorities — and Natalee’s family — suspect that Joran van der Sloot, one of the last people to see her alive, is responsible. He has not faced trial in connection with her case and has at times denied involvement, despite a series of conflicting and shifting accounts of what he knows.

He remains in a Peruvian prison after pleading guilty in an unrelated murder.

In the new Oxygen series The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, premiering Saturday, Aug. 19, viewers will follow Dave Holloway as he attempts to uncover what really happened to Natalee — and where she may be buried after all these years.

PEOPLE is premiering an exclusive sneak peek above.

The six-part series will trace Dave’s pursuit of what he believes to be a significant lead in the case, which he received in 2015: a man who claimed to be roommates with a co-conspirator who allegedly helped van der Sloot get rid of Natalee’s body.



“Twelve years and we still have nothing — until now,” Dave says in the exclusive clip.

“This lead, we have a person who states that he was directly involved in disposing of Natalee’s remains,” he says.

“This series gives viewers rare access to Dave Holloway’s gut-wrenching search for answers,” Oxygen executive Rod Aissa tells PEOPLE in a statement. “He embarks on an immersive journey full of twists, turns and, most considerably, a new lead that could deliver justice for Natalie once and for all.”

Or as Dave describes it in the series: “This could be it.”

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway premieres Saturday, Aug. 19 (9 p.m. ET), on Oxygen.

