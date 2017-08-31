Natalee Holloway Case: Investigator Frustrated as Informant Quits Probe Into 2005 Aruba Disappearance

The uncharted path to find answers in The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway takes another turn as the six-part Oxygen series about the teen who went missing in Aruba in 2005 continues this week.

In an exclusive clip from the series’ third episode, which airs Saturday, an informant working with an investigator hired by Natalee’s father to solve the mystery abruptly announces, “I quit,” thus presenting another roadblock.

Natalee’s father, Dave Holloway, and investigator T.J. Ward say they’ve located human skeletal remains from a gravesite identified during an 18-month private investigation on and off the island. They still are awaiting word on whether the DNA may be a match for the Alabama teen, who was 18 when she vanished on a high school graduation trip.

On the way to those possible answers, the Oxygen series earlier revealed that Holloway and Ward had set up an undercover sting in February 2017 hoping to record a confession from a man who allegedly said he helped dispose of Natalee’s body for Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in her death.

The sting relied on an informant named Gabriel, who told Holloway and Ward that a man he knew had claimed to have dug up Natalee’s buried body and taken it to a crematory so that her ashes could be dumped into the sea. Gabriel claimed the man told him that van der Sloot — who is serving time in Peru on an unrelated murder — allegedly gave Natalee the date-rape drug GHB, and that she later choked to death on her own vomit.

Episode three of the Oxygen series shows Gabriel growing anxious with his assignment to draw out a possible confession.

“I have not been able to work or go nowhere because I’ve been watching a nutcase,” Gabriel tells Ward in a phone call, according to the clip. “It’s been really stressful on my behalf.”

He adds, “I feel like I’m getting taken advantage of, when I’m doing all the goddamn work. .. I feel like I’m getting struck in the face, and I quit.”

Says Ward to the camera: “Dealing with Gabriel on a day-to-day basis is very challenging. It’s challenging having to deal with his frustration conversation after conversation after conversation.”

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway airs on Saturday (7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET) on Oxygen.