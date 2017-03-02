Nashville Nurse Stabbed to Death in ‘Random’ Attack in Her Bedroom: ‘She’s Gone, It’s Senseless’

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are searching for a man who they believe killed a 23-year-old nurse in her bedroom early Tuesday — in an apparently “random” attack — while he was robbing her condo.

Authorities say Tiffany Ferguson, a nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, was stabbed to death in a confrontation with the unidentified man after he entered her bedroom during a robbery of the condo she shared with a roommate.

Awoken by piercing screams, Ferguson’s roommate rushed out of her bedroom and saw the apartment’s front door open before she found a dying Ferguson in her bedroom, Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement.

“From what we can tell at this moment, this does appear to be a random act,” a police spokesman reportedly said at a Thursday news conference.

Police and members of the Nashville Fire Department responded to the roommate’s 911 call at 5:41 a.m. There they found Ferguson inside the apartment, in her bed, unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Nashville police say surveillance video from the apartment building shows the man they believe was involved pulling on the door handles of nearby parked cars around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

After the man found one car that was unlocked and rummaged through the vehicle, police believe he began checking for unlocked apartment doors.

Authorities say he likely entered Ferguson’s apartment through what an unlocked door and began looking for valuables.

He exited the apartment at least once with stolen items and put them down outside before reentering her apartment, according to police.

Investigators are continuing to look for the suspect, who wore a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with holes in the legs and boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

‘A Rising Star’

Ferguson’s family could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE, but her community is reportedly mourning the sudden loss of the young woman — a “star” and “sweet spirit” — whom they loved.

“We were supposed to have lunch yesterday,” her sister Molly Cox told The Tennessean. “She had the day off and was coming to home to visit. Now, she’s gone. It’s senseless.”

Ferguson grew up in Loretto, Tennessee, with her parents, sister Cox and her twin sister, Ali Staggs. She graduated from the University of North Alabama in 2015.

“Her heart was so big,” Cox told the Tennessean. “She made all of us want to be better. She loved fitness, cooking and was a foodie especially after she moved to Nashville. She would always take us to random hole-in-the-wall restaurants to try.”

After graduating from college and accepting a job at Saint Thomas West Hospital where she worked the night shift, Ferguson moved into her first-floor, three-bedroom condo in the Westwood Park Apartments, the Tennessean reports.

Karen Springer, president and CEO of Saint Thomas Health, said in a statement that the hospital’s staff is also grieving her death, according to the Tennessean.

Ferguson “was a rising star in nursing, having been selected to participate in our nursing residency program just after graduating college,” Springer said.

A critical-care nurse, Ferguson had worked at Saint Thomas for less than a year, according to the hospital. She was also active at her local church, WKRN reports.

“She had a sweet spirit and a giving heart. She loved people and she loved life.” a pastor told the station, “I am going to tell you, I don’t know that I have ever had anything that affected me personally any more than this — that someone goes in and for so little monetary value takes the life of someone else.”