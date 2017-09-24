‘This Is a Mass Casualty Situation’: 1 Dead and Multiple People Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville Church

One person was killed and seven others were wounded during a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.

Metro Nashville Police announced on Twitter that a shooter opened fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel. They said that one woman died and an additional six people were shot, with another person wounded by being pistol whipped.

The Nashville Fire Department said “all of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60.”

“This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals,” the department said. “The majority are older adults.”

The shooter was also wounded and taken to a hospital, police said.

Bill Hunter, a former minister of the church, told Tennessean reporter Natalie Allison, “A fella walked in, sat down in a seat and pulled out a pistol and started shooting.”

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot…6 other innocents shot… pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

VIDEO: Woman next door to Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ in #Antioch describes shooting victims showing up at front door. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/zMDVR37pZw — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) September 24, 2017

Former pastor Bill Hunter says he's told current pastor and his wife are among the wounded. pic.twitter.com/Peqmwf69AP — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

A woman living next door to the church told WKRN two people came up to her door and said, “Someone is shooting at us at the church.” Her husband went to the church and saw a victim that had been shot in the back.

Nashville police were not immediately available for further comment.

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shooter among wounded. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

According to News Channel 5, victims were sent to both Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center. Both hospitals have been placed on mass casualty alert.

The church, holds a weekly service at 10 a.m., reports the Tennessean. The area around the church is shut down as police continue their investigation.