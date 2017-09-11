Naked, Bloodied Man Knocks on Neighbor’s Door and Allegedly Confesses to Killing Mom, Grandparents and Health Aide

A man was naked with blood on his face when he knocked on his neighbor’s door.

“Help me, please. Help me, please. I murdered four people,” neighbor Wagner Alcocer says the man allegedly told him Friday evening, according to The Boston Globe.

Alcocer didn’t believe it, he told the paper. He got a chair for the man, later identified as 22-year-old Rockport, Maine, resident Orion Krause, who sat in the front yard until Groton Police Department officers showed up to question him.

Four people were discovered dead at a neighboring home, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office obtained by PEOPLE.

They’ve been identified as Elizabeth Lackey, 85, and Frank Lackey, 89, the suspect’s grandparents, who were both residents of the home; the suspect’s mother, Elizabeth Krause, 60, of Rockport, Maine; and Bertha Mae Parker, 68, of Groton, a home health care worker who did not reside in residence.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage?Click hereto get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Three people were found inside the home, while another was discovered outside. They died from blunt force trauma, the release stated.

On Monday, Krause was arraigned on four counts of murder in Ayer District Court. He was ordered to go through a medical competency evaluation, according to officials from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. He is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

• PEOPLE’s special editionTrue Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or obtained a lawyer.

Krause, who traveled from Maine a day earlier, went with his mother to visit his grandparents, the Lackeys, at their home, officials from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office stated.

“At some point following his arrival at the home, the defendant allegedly attacked four adults in and around the home causing fatal, blunt force injuries to the victims,” according to the press release. “Investigators removed a baseball bat from the yard that appears to have been used in the attack.”

Krause’s mother contacted authorities on the night before and asked police to be on the lookout for him and the vehicle he was driving. She was concerned after her son fled their home, according to the press release. On Friday, other family members called police after “allegedly having a concerning conversation.”

According to multiple reports, Krause is a graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio and is a jazz drummer.

At Monday’s hearing, an older man, whose face was in his hands and cried, was comforted by Krause’s twin brother, the Boston Globe reported.

Earlier, Alcocer told reporters he was still in shock over the news.

“I have in my head, this image of this kid looking at me,” he said, “and saying, ‘I murdered four people.'”