Woman's Dismembered, Naked Body Is Found in N.Y.C. Park

The dismembered, naked body of an unidentified woman was found Monday in wooded area of a park in Brooklyn, New York, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Authorities were called to Canarsie Park near East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m., the NYPD said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers discovered “an unconscious and unresponsive female” near a pathway.

Though the woman’s limbs had been dismembered, her head was still attached to her torso, police said.

Medical first responders arrived on the scene and pronounced the women dead, police added. The investigation is ongoing, with medical examiners working to determine her cause of death.

Police were originally alerted about the body by neighborhood resident Patricia Smith, who told News 12 Brooklyn that she was walking her dog when she saw the torso partially covered with leaves.

“As I went in the path and looked to the left I saw something resembling a garbage bag,” the resident said. “But as I went by and looked back and looked again, I realized it was a body that was dismembered and then I just took off running.”

Ken Murray/TNS/ZUMA Wire

Canarsie resident Robert Clouden, 53, told The New York Daily News he also saw the women’s body when he was walking his dog Monday morning, but didn’t think it was real.

“I looked over to my left and I thought what I saw was a doll. It didn’t have any clothing,” he said. “All I saw was a torso. I didn’t see legs or anything. It was a petite body. It wasn’t that big. That’s what made me think it was a doll.”

Clouden also spoke to The New York Times, telling them the park — which is located on the Jamaica Bay waterfront — is usually crowded with families form the neighborhood’s one and two-family homes.

“This time of year, it’s not as crowded because of the weather,” he said, adding that joggers and dog walkers commonly use the area during the colder months. “During the springtime, summertime, it’s heavily populated.”