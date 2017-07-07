N.Y. Man Sentenced For Using Hammer to Kill Women He Thought Were ‘Witches’ Casting Spells on Him

A 48-year-old New York man received two consecutive life sentences for beating his girlfriend and her daughter to death with a hammer in 2014 because he believed they were witches who were casting spells on him.

PEOPLE confirms that Carlos Alberto Amarillo, of Queens, killed Estrella Castaneda, 56, and her daughter, Lina Castaneda, 25, on January 29, 2014, according to a statement from Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. The murders occurred while Lina’s 7-year-old daughter was in a neighboring room.

Amarillo called 911 after the slayings, and told dispatchers he “assassinated” the two women with a hammer because “they are witches,” the statement says.

“I want the police to kill me,” he told the 911 operator. “I killed them with a hammer.”

He later told authorities the women had been casting voodoo spells on him that were making him sick, according to the statement.

Amarillo was holding a Bible when police arrived at the scene.

Last month, jurors found Amarillo guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

“This defendant will rightfully spend the rest of his natural life behind bars for fatally beating to death his girlfriend and her daughter — who was the mother of a young child who also happened to be in the residence that night but fortunately was not harmed,” Brown said in the statement.

Amarillo’s attorney could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear if he plans to appeal.