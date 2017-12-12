A North Carolina woman whose 3-year-old son froze to death on their porch has been sentenced to prison for being unconscious at the time with drugs in her system, PEOPLE confirms.

Jamie Basinger pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges Monday in the death of her son Landyn, a Burke County court official tells PEOPLE. In addition to her prison sentence, she was also placed on three years probation, the official says.

Basinger was arrested in April after Landyn was found on March 15 having frozen to death on the porch of his home in Morgangton, a Burke County court official tells PEOPLE. The boy had celebrated his third birthday the day before, the clerk says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

WSOC-TV reports that Basinger told deputies she last saw Landyn when she put him to bed at 10:30 p.m. on March 14. Authorities believe that Landyn then walked out of the house and then tried unsuccessfully to get back in, but Basinger was asleep and did not hear his cries.

Temperatures that night were in the 20s with a wind chill as low as 4 degrees, the court official says.

Basinger tested positive for several illegal substances including methamphetamine and marijuana, the court clerk says.

Landyn Basinger Facebook

“She didn’t hear him. She didn’t hear him leave the room. Didn’t hear him leave the house. Didn’t hear him banging on the door. She was asleep while he was freezing to death,” Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lippert said, WSOC-TV reports.

Basinger fought back tears as prosecutors read details of Landyn’s death at her sentencing, WSOC-TV reports.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

In a statement to PEOPLE, defense attorney Frank Webster wrote, “[Jamie] has not done well at all since Landyn’s death,” and called the boy’s death a “tragic accident.”