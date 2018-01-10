N.C. Man Allegedly Stole and Sold His Stepdaughter's Puppy to Buy Drugs

A North Carolina man allegedly kidnapped his stepdaughter’s puppy and sold the animal to pay for methamphetamine, authorities tell PEOPLE.

The stepdaughter called the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and reported the 8-week-old Yorkshire Terrier puppy had been stolen on New Year’s Day from her Dudley home, officials say. She accused her stepfather, Christopher Eakes, 41, of stealing the dog.

Eakes was charged with larceny of a dog. He was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After his first appearance on Tuesday in front of a Wayne County judge, he did not enter a plea but requested a court appointed attorney. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his attorney.

Det. Scott Peele from the Wayne County Sheriff’s says the stepdaughter “suspected her stepfather” of taking her dog. “He sold the puppy in exchange for drugs — meth,” he alleges.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

During the investigation, detectives learned the puppy was sold again to a “good family” with a home. The stepdaughter decided to leave the puppy with its new owners, Peele says.

“She felt like the puppy was in a good place,” he says.