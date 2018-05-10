Murderer Allegedly Bragged About 7 Victims as Cops Search Same Area Where a Body Was Already Found

Michigan authorities say convicted murderer Arthur Ream has allegedly been bragging to other prison inmates about killing seven girls before he began serving a life sentence for killing a 13-year-old, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, police announced they were searching a wooded area of Macomb Township for the body of Kimberly King, a 12-year-girl who was last seen alive in 1979, and up to six other girls all believed to have been killed by Ream.

Warren police are confident they will find the bodies in a wooded area in southeastern Michigan now being called a burial site after recently reopening the investigation, Commissioner William Dwyer tells PEOPLE.

Ream is serving a life sentence for murdering 13-year-old Cindy Zarzyck in 1986. In 2008, he led investigators to her body in the same wooded area currently being searched.

Kimberly King went missing in September 1979 and was last seen trying to hitchhike in Warren to see some friends, Dwyer says.

“His profile fits,” Dwyer says of Ream. “All of these murders were random type pick-ups that turned into rapes. He would be patrolling [the area] for young girls and he’d see one out there maybe hitchhiking, offer them a ride or something, get them in [his vehicle], rape them and then murder them.”

Authorities are labelling the 68-year-old a suspected serial killer and rapist, Dwyer says.

He tells PEOPLE there is no connection between the girls.

Arthur Ream Michigan Department of Corrections/AP/Shutterstock

The Detroit Free Press identified four possible victims as 13-year-old Cynthia Coon, missing since 1970; Nadine O’Dell, 16, missing since 1974; Kim Larrow, 15, missing since 1981; and 17-year-old Kellie Brownlee, missing since 1982. (Asked about the names by PEOPLE, Dwyer said he did have the list on hand but referred a reporter to the Free Press.)

However, unlike his other possible victims, Ream knew Cindy Zarzyck.

The teen was dating his son at the time of her death. According to the Free Press, before Cindy was murdered, Ream told her that he was throwing his son a surprise birthday party and offered her a ride.

Ream has not been charged in any additional cases. It was unclear Thursday if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf and he could not be reached in custody.

“What were trying to do is bring closure to the families of the victim,” Dwyer says. “He’s not going anywhere, but these families have suffered for decades not knowing where their loved ones are and they want closure. And that’s were trying to bring to them.”