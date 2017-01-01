Inside a Homicide Detective’s 14 Years on the Beat — and His 99 Percent Clearance Rate

Much of retired homicide detective Rod Demery’s life has been shaped by death.

When he was 3, a pair of solemn-faced policemen showed up on his grandmother’s doorstep to tell them his mother had been murdered — stabbed nine times in the back by her husband. Then, when Demery was in his 20s, his brother was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

But for more than 25 years, Demery worked at the police department in Shreveport, Louisiana, determined to break the cycle of violence that tore his family apart. He will be featured in Murder Chose Me, a new series debuting on Investigation Discovery.

For 14 of his years at Shreveport PD, Demerey cleared homicides. Before his retirement, he was called in for some 250 homicides investigations and solved 99 percent of the 60-plus cases on which he served as lead detective.

His clearance rate, coupled with his fierce determination and no-holds-barred approach to getting a confession, made him a legend in the department — but also an outsider. Friends, family and loved ones all found themselves vying for attention with his detective work.

But Demery continues to be driven to find justice and resolution for the families of murder victims, just like his own.

Investigation Discovery describes Murder Chose Me as “intimate first-person storytelling meets the gritty southern backdrop in Shreveport.” Each hour-long episode “brings viewers through a white-knuckle case,” with Demery as their guide, the network said.

Murder Chose Me officially premieres on Feb. 15 (10 p.m. ET) on Investigation Discovery. But the first episode will debut Sunday (8 p.m. ET) as part of a day-long marathon previewing five of the network’s new programs.